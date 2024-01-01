Gauss

Gauss

Gauss allows people with good credit scores to significantly lower interest rates on their credit cards while they keep using them. Users connect their credit cards to the mobile app and get a revolving credit line in under 10 minutes. Gauss tracks and automatically pays off any expensive balance on connected cards, saving users thousands of dollars on interest charges and helping them pay off card balances faster and improve credit scores.

