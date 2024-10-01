Top Gatheround Alternatives
Workplace
workplace.com
Workplace is a communication tool that connects everyone in your company, even if they’re working remotely. Use familiar features like Groups, Chat and Live video broadcasting to get people talking and working together. Workplace is an enterprise connectivity platform developed by Facebook, Inc. an...
Blink
joinblink.com
Blink is the employee app for frontline and key workers, with an intranet, enterprise social network and secure messenger in one streamlined package.
Gather
gather.town
Gather helps distributed teams build virtual workspaces that bring everyone together. Whether you're collaborating in meetings, co-working with colleagues, or stopping by someone’s digital desk, connecting with your team becomes easy and energizing. High bandwidth work and culture creation happen no...
Goosechase
goosechase.com
With Goosechase, experience is everything! Originally inspired by scavenger hunts, Goosechase is an interactive experiences platform (IXP) that enables leaders, organizations and schools to engage, activate, and educate their communities. Created online but played in the real world, Goosechase bring...
Pingboard
pingboard.com
Pingboard is a subscription software platform that provides solutions for employee connection to companies that have a workforce that is primarily remote or distributed across multiple locations. Pingboard’s features help departments comprised of Human Resources, Operations, Internal Communications,...
Polly
polly.ai
Capture instant feedback on Slack, MS Teams, Zoom and Google Meet with Polly. It helps teams of all sizes make smarter, data-driven decisions, instantly! We believe in a world where every voice has the power to transform work, and it’s our goal to make them heard. More than 40% of the Fortune 100 co...
CoffeePals
coffeepals.com
CoffeePals is a Microsoft Teams app that matches individuals together for virtual coffee meetings to increase employee engagement, start new dialogues and develop deeper connections. This app pairs together coworkers on a regular basis, over a video chat and a cup of coffee, to have a one-on-one mee...
SoWork
sowork.com
SoWork is a virtual workplace tool designed for remote teams looking to enhance their efficiency, productivity, and collaboration. The tool offers a Smart Virtual Office environment where teams can connect, communicate, and engage in real-time, providing a sense of presence, spontaneity, and connect...
HeyTaco
heytaco.chat
HeyTaco creates a more vibrant workplace by bringing people together through social recognition and rewards. HeyTaco's fun and unique kindness currency (tacos) will help build stronger connections, boost morale, and increase overall team happiness. Key Benefits: - Promotes positive communication - ...
Crowdpurr
crowdpurr.com
Add fun to your events with trivia, leaderboards, and more... for free! Crowdpurr helps you create fun interactive mobile-driven experiences for your live, virtual, and hybrid events.
Slides With Friends
slideswith.com
Bring your team together and engage any audience, with an interactive presentation tool they're going to love. Slides With Friends is an interactive slide deck player and builder. Use our ready-to-play game decks to bring your team together for icebreakers, team building, check-ins, polling, and mor...
GoProfiles
goprofiles.io
The first AI people platform for employees anywhere. Build a culture of genuine connection with GoProfiles. We combined the best parts of employee directories and peer recognition to build a totally new kind of people platform.
Ploito
ploito.com
Ploito – a virtual office for remote work. An application for organizing remote work with video walkie-talkie, telepresence effect, burnout prevention and employees health tracker.