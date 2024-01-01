Ganttic is a resource planning and project portfolio management tool, providing users with an overview of their tasks, projects, and resources. Gain insight, efficiency, and control of the planning process. The platform is ideal for planning multiple projects, as it allows you to schedule people, equipment, tools, and facilities simultaneously. Drag and drop interface helps reallocate resources quickly and reports measure performance, ensuring enhanced efficiency. Track project progress with visual and shareable Gantt charts, keeping the whole team in the loop. Make updates instantly and from anywhere on the cloud-based platform. Ganttic is a flexible solution for users from every industry. Implement your own planning methodology and see plans become reality. Based in Estonia, we’ve been serving clients from every corner of the world for the past 10 years. Start a free trial today, and see why for yourself.

Website: ganttic.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Ganttic. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.