Top Fuze Alternatives
Zoom Web
zoom.us
Zoom is a videotelephony software program developed by Zoom Video Communications. The free version provides a video chatting service that allows up to 100 devices at once, with a 40-minute time restriction for free accounts having meetings of three or more participants. Users have the option to upgr...
Microsoft Teams
microsoft.com
Microsoft Teams is a communication and collaboration platform that combines workplace chat, video meetings, file storage , and application integration. The service integrates with the Office 365 subscription office productivity suite and features extensions that can integrate with non-Microsoft prod...
Google Meet
meet.google.com
Real-time meetings by Google. Using your browser, share your video, desktop, and presentations with teammates and customers. Google Meet is a high-quality video calling app designed to help you have meaningful and fun interactions with your friends, family, colleagues, and classmates, wherever they...
Skype
skype.com
Skype is a telecommunications application that specializes in providing video chat and voice calls between computers, tablets, mobile devices, the Xbox One console, and smartwatches over the Internet. Skype also provides instant messaging services. Users may transmit text, video, audio and images. ...
Slack
slack.com
Slack is a proprietary business communication platform developed by American software company Slack Technologies. Slack offers many IRC-style features, including persistent chat rooms (channels) organized by topic, private groups, and direct messaging.
Zoho Cliq
zoho.com
Zoho Cliq is a business communication software that helps simplify and streamline your communication with organized conversations and information that's easy to find. Cliq is designed to enable a hybrid work style, where you can log in to work through any device from anywhere. This helps improve you...
TeamViewer Web
teamviewer.com
Remote support like never beforeEverything you need on one platform. Discover a seamless and secure experience with the all-new TeamViewer.
Whereby
whereby.com
Whereby is a video conferencing platform and real-time video API providing easy to use, beautiful video calls. Whereby Embedded Integrate Whereby's much-loved UX into your platform, website or app using their API. Get started with just a few lines of code and customise the experience as much as you ...
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and custome...
Element
element.io
Element is a secure communications platform built on Matrix: a decentralised and end-to-end encrypted protocol. Bring your teams together, boost productivity and workplace satisfaction, while retaining complete ownership of your data. Element is a leader in the Forrester Wave: Secure Communications ...
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharg...
Rocket.Chat
rocket.chat
Rocket.Chat - Secure collaboration for highly-regulated organizations Built for organizations that need more control over their communications, it enables collaboration between colleagues, partners, customers, communities, and even platforms without compromises on data ownership, customizations or i...
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (includ...
OpenPhone
openphone.co
OpenPhone is the simple, collaborative phone for businesses. Designed to be intuitive and effective, it’s a reliable and powerful cloud-based calling and messaging solution that transforms the way your team manages customer and contact relationships. With deep integrations and configurability, OpenP...
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is software that helps companies and entrepreneurs increase their efficiency internally and externally. Our platform offers CRM, Contact Centre, Website builder, Online shop, Marketing campaigns, and other sales tools. In addition, there are safe intranet, task and project management, real-...
Zoho Meeting
zoho.com
One solution to manage both your online meeting and webinar needs. The best solution for your remote collaboration for the hybrid work. Online meeting or web conferencing is a rapidly growing segment of the Internet as more businesses opt to connect with customers and partners remotely. Zoho Meeting...
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall: The All-in-One Business Communication Platform Connect with prospects and customers across voice, SMS, email, and WhatsApp. Automate workflows with 100+ integrations and AI magic, and watch your business grow on autopilot. Trusted by 6,000+ businesses globally, JustCall equips customer-fac...
Twilio
twilio.com
Twilio powers the future of business communications, enabling phones, VoIP, and messaging to be embedded into web, desktop, and mobile software. We take care of the messy telecom hardware and expose a globally available cloud API that developers can interact with to build intelligent & complex commu...
MightyCall
mightycall.com
Created by a team with over 20 years of expertise in virtual telephony, MightyCall’s Call Center easily adapts to your business workflow. Our customizable settings ensure the solution fits your unique needs, leading to simplified communication and improved revenue. Standout Attributes: Real-time fee...
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-on...
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark is an all-in-one collaboration platform for teams looking to streamline workflows and achieve business results faster. With a seamless user experience across desktop and mobile devices, Lark ensures that teams can work efficiently from anywhere. Lark is the super app for work that consolidates ...
Gather
gather.town
Gather helps distributed teams build virtual workspaces that bring everyone together. Whether you're collaborating in meetings, co-working with colleagues, or stopping by someone’s digital desk, connecting with your team becomes easy and energizing. High bandwidth work and culture creation happen no...
CallRail
callrail.com
CallRail makes it easy for businesses of all sizes to turn more leads into better customers. Serving more than 200,000 businesses and integrating with leading marketing and sales software, our marketing analytics and business communications solutions deliver real-time insights that help our customer...
Free Conference Call
freeconferencecall.com
FreeConferenceCall.com is the most recognized conferencing brand in the world with users in more than 800,000 businesses, including nearly all Fortune 500 companies. Service offerings around the globe with unlimited use include high-quality HD audio conferencing, screen sharing and video conferencin...
Amazon Chime
chime.aws
Amazon Chime is a communications service that lets you meet, chat, and place business calls inside and outside your organization, all using a single application. With Amazon Chime, you have the flexibility to choose the features that you need for online meetings, video conferencing, and business cal...
Nextiva
nextiva.com
Nextiva is a Unified CXM company that provides AI-powered customer experience solutions. Nextiva powers 100,000+ businesses and billions of conversations every year with its all-in-one customer experience platform. From one AI-powered communication hub, Nextiva transforms the way businesses engage w...
GoTo
goto.com
An industry leader in online video conferencing for companies around the world, GoTo Meeting now comes as part of GoTo Connect, the all-in-one communications software built for SMBs. The Meeting solution, available to buy standalone, is trusted by millions of people every day for real time virtual c...
crowdcast
crowdcast.io
Host exceptional live-streamed webinars, online conferences, and virtual events with Crowdcast v2.0! Our platform offers a suite of features to help you stand out from the crowd, including customizable backgrounds and logos, animated overlays, and seamless media integration with our new built-in stu...
Zimbra
zimbra.com
Zimbra provides open source server and client software for messaging and collaboration. To find out more visit https://www.zimbra.com.
CallHippo
callhippo.com
CallHippo is a next-generation business phone system that helps you connect with your customers.CallHippo is easy-to-use while offering robust functionality with advanced features like Power Dailer and Automatic call distribution. Our Extensive reporting and seamless integrations empower sales and s...