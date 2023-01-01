Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Funnelish on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Create High-Converting eCommerce Sales Funnels. Build high performance eCommerce sales funnels to increase your conversion rate, automate fulfillment, market to customers, and so much more!

Website: funnelish.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Funnelish. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.