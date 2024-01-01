Fund Purifier

Turn any fund halal with one tap Now Muslims can access thousands of popular ETFs & Mutual funds 👇 Muslims only invest in Shariah-compliant business, but it's hard to know which businesses are compliant. That's because it's based on complex financial metrics that change over time. We take that burden away entirely.

Website: fundpurifier.com

