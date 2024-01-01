Functionize delivers an intelligent testing platform that incorporates AI and machine learning technologies to automate the painstaking software testing process. We work with teams of all sizes and skill sets to improve test creation, eliminate test flakiness and accelerate releases with elastic scale testing in the cloud. By taking a machine learning approach to quality, Functionize enables enterprises to deliver higher-quality software faster. Functionize is recognized by Gartner on their list of Cool Vendors in Agile and DevOps for innovation and is trusted by leading enterprises including Zillow, Hewlett Packard, Farmers Insurance, Honeywell and Logitech.

Website: functionize.com

