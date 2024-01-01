Free TTS is a premier online text-to-speech converter that offers support for almost all languages. It is designed to create high-quality audio files with natural-sounding voices, making it suitable for various projects. The tool is free of charge and allows for commercial use.The process of converting text to speech is made simple and fast through the powerful AI engine, which is powered by Google machine learning and TTS capability. This ensures efficient performance and produces results with high-quality audio.One notable feature of Free TTS is its support for SSML (Speech Synthesis Markup Language), which enables users to customize audio by providing details on pauses, audio formatting, dates, acronyms, and more. This feature provides flexibility and enhances the overall audio experience.The tool offers a wide range of native-sounding voices and languages, including English (US), Afrikaans, Arabic, Bengali, Bulgarian, and many more. These voices can be used for various purposes, such as adding voice-overs to videos, creating AI-generated videos, or promotional videos.To use Free TTS, users simply need to copy and paste the text they want to convert into the tool. The converted audio file can then be downloaded as an MP3 file. No registration is required, and audios are automatically removed within 24 hours to maintain security.In summary, Free TTS is a user-friendly and reliable online text-to-speech converter that offers natural-sounding voices in various languages. Its powerful AI engine and support for SSML make it a valuable tool for a wide range of applications.

Website: freetts.com

