FreeSubtitles.Ai is an AI tool that generates subtitles for audio and video content for free. It is available on GitHub and provides multiple options, including automatic download link input, language and model selection for different accuracy levels, and translation into different languages. The tool allows users to upload files up to a maximum size of 300 MB and one-hour duration, while paid users can upload files up to 10 GB and 10 hours duration. The maximum queue amount is zero, and there are four active jobs running. Users can jump to the front of the queue by opting for paid features. The tool provides 111 language options, including auto-detection for optimum efficiency, and the ability to choose between nine models of varying size and accuracy, with larger models offering greater accuracy but taking longer. The tool also offers translation into different languages, making it highly versatile for users with international audiences. The tool is free to use for up to 300 MB file size and up to one-hour duration, while paid features provide greater flexibility. The tool requires users to select or drop the audio or video file and select the necessary options before the transcription process starts. Overall, Transcribe File is a reliable tool that generates subtitles with accuracy, making it a great option for content creators with limited resources.

Website: freesubtitles.ai

