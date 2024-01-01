Free text to speech is a powerful and free online text-to-speech synthesis tool that converts text into natural and smooth human voice with a variety of customizations. It provides 100+ speakers for users to choose from, supports multi-language and dialects, and can even mix Chinese-English. It is also flexible in terms of audio parameter configuration, allowing users to adjust speech rate, pitch, articulation, pauses, and more. This tool is widely used in news reading, travel navigation, intelligent hardware and notification broadcasting, and can even convert the text content into MP3 files to download and save. Furthermore, it provides a variety of neural network voices across 129 languages and variants, making it easy to reach a global audience. It is supported in all major browsers, such as Chrome, Firefox, and Edge, as well as WeChat. Mobile users can try to use Chrome, Firefox, and the new version of Edge.

Website: text-to-speech.online

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Free text to speech. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.