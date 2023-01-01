Enhance your experience with the desktop app for FP Notebook on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

FPnotebook.com is a rapid access, point-of-care medical reference for primary care and emergency clinicians. Started in 1995, this collection now contains 6407 interlinked topic pages divided into a tree of 31 specialty books and 722 chapters. Content is updated monthly with systematic literature reviews and conferences.

Website: fpnotebook.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to FP Notebook. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.