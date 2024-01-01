WebCatalog

FoxMetrics

FoxMetrics

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: foxmetrics.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for FoxMetrics on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

FoxMetrics is a marketing analytics and personalization software. It puts powerful conversion tools right at your fingertips. With the ability to collect detailed user data and profiles, segment the data, and trigger personalized messages across a number of channels (via built-in widgets), FoxMetrics doesn't just give you numbers and charts -- it lets you harness your analytics to impact your bottom line.

Categories:

Business
Personalization Software

Website: foxmetrics.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to FoxMetrics. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Brevo

Brevo

brevo.com

Klaviyo

Klaviyo

klaviyo.com

AfterShip

AfterShip

aftership.com

Duda

Duda

duda.co

Instapage

Instapage

instapage.com

Campaign Monitor

Campaign Monitor

createsend.com

Emma

Emma

myemma.com

Customer.io

Customer.io

customer.io

Omnisend

Omnisend

omnisend.com

Sender

Sender

sender.net

MoEngage

MoEngage

moengage.com

Litmus

Litmus

litmus.com

You Might Also Like

CustomerLabs

CustomerLabs

customerlabs.com

Hushed

Hushed

hushed.com

Dialog Insight

Dialog Insight

app.dialoginsight.com

TrackMaven

TrackMaven

trackmaven.com

SmartSender

SmartSender

smartsender.io

Zoho PageSense

Zoho PageSense

zoho.com

Personyze

Personyze

personyze.com

Graph

Graph

mygraph.ca

Woopra

Woopra

woopra.com

Raptor Services

Raptor Services

auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com

Stock Analysis

Stock Analysis

stockanalysis.com

FreJun

FreJun

frejun.com

Explore

WebCatalog Desktop

Support

Company

Legal

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Monobox
Monobox
Translatium
Translatium
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.