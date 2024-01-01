Enhance your experience with the desktop app for FoxMetrics on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

FoxMetrics is a marketing analytics and personalization software. It puts powerful conversion tools right at your fingertips. With the ability to collect detailed user data and profiles, segment the data, and trigger personalized messages across a number of channels (via built-in widgets), FoxMetrics doesn't just give you numbers and charts -- it lets you harness your analytics to impact your bottom line.

Website: foxmetrics.com

