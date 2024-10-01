Top Fourth Alternatives
ADP Workforce Now
adp.com
ADP Workforce Now is the only all-in-one, cloud-based HR suite that adapts to the way you work. Built on a single database, ADP Workforce Now features Human Resource Management, Payroll, Benefits, Talent Management, Time & Labor Management, Learning and Analytics, and Return to Office capabilities. ...
Keka
keka.com
Hiring is not just a one-step accomplishment as it involves various complex phases through the journey. And finding the right talent is the stepping stone towards building a successful business environment. Hence, Keka will equip you with awesome features such as multi-platform candidate sourcing, t...
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Our all-in-one software platform gives HR pros a way to easily manage daily tasks in payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce management. But what makes us different is that our technology is backed by a culture that truly cares about our clients’ success. Providers will merely sell you a product. B...
Paycom
paycom.com
For 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll a...
BambooHR
bamboohr.com
BambooHR is an American technology company that provides human resources software as a service. Founded in 2008 by Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders, the company is based in Lindon, Utah. BambooHR's services include an applicant tracking system and an employee benefits tracker. In 2019, Gadjo C Sevilla...
Homebase
joinhomebase.com
100,000+ small (but mighty) businesses use Homebase to manage their hourly teams, with employee scheduling, time clocks, and more.
Gusto
gusto.com
Whether you’re just getting started or scaling your fast-growing business, Gusto is the partner you need to grow and nurture your team. With Gusto, you get modern HR features like payroll, benefits, hiring, management resources, and more — all in one place. Gusto is proud to serve more than 300,000 ...
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee life...
Darwinbox
darwinbox.com
Recognized by Gartner as one of the most preferred HCM platforms in APAC, Darwinbox is a new-age cloud-based HRMS. Backed by Sequoia, Lightspeed, & Endiya Partners, Darwinbox powers the HR Tech experience of 900K+ employees across 350+ global enterprises.
FreshBooks
freshbooks.com
FreshBooks is an online accounting and invoicing platform that saves you time, automates your admin, and keeps your books organized and your business looking professional. FreshBooks believes financial recordkeeping should be easy and fast, but still detailed enough to satisfy your accountant. Try F...
Deel
letsdeel.com
Deel is the all-in-one HR platform for global teams. That means end-to-end HR management for any team, anywhere. Compliantly hire, onboard, and pay full-time employees or independent contractors in minutes. For the first time, you’ll have a central view of your entire workforce in one single place. ...
Paycor
paycor.com
Paycor empowers leaders to modernize every aspect of people management so they can focus on what really matters: building winning teams. The unified HCM solution ensures employee data is in one place, so you’ll never have to switch platforms, access multiple systems or re-key information. Automate t...
Hubstaff
hubstaff.com
Hubstaff is a cutting-edge workforce analytics software solution designed to enhance productivity across remote, hybrid, and in-house teams while ensuring a positive employee experience. Hubstaff integrates with over 30 apps so your business can run more efficiently. You can see how work happens wit...
7shifts
7shifts.com
7shifts is an all-in-one restaurant team management platform that helps operators: 1) Make more profitable decisions. You'll get the insights you need to make the best team and operating decisions every day. Hit your labor targets with schedule enforcement, optimal labor tracking, and real-time repo...
Zimyo
zimyo.com
Zimyo is an extensive HR-tech platform that solves complex HR challenges while streamlining and automating the day-to-day HR operations. Trusted by modern-day organizations such as Bajaj Capital, Yashraj Films, TVF, Apollo Tyres, Capital Motion, SOHO House, Qatar Wire Products, and 2,000 others, Zim...
Zoho Payroll
zoho.com
Zoho Payroll is a cloud-based payroll software which automatically calculates salaries, taxes and deductions, sends payslips /pay stubs. It currently has three editions built to work in compliance with the taxation and labour laws of India, UAE, and USA. Core features - Automatic salary, tax, and de...
Remote
remote.com
Remote is your all-in-one solution for managing and paying full-time employees and contract workers worldwide. Our platform handles international payroll, benefits, taxes, stock options, and compliance across numerous countries. No matter where your team is located, Remote ensures the best experienc...
PayFit
payfit.com
PayFit is a cloud-based, integrated payroll and HR management platform, offering you the best of payroll outsourcing and the use of payroll software, in one solution. It's an automated solution that saves a lot of time and eliminates payroll-related mistakes; it automatically generates your employee...
Zenefits
zenefits.com
Zenefits is a company based in the United States that offers cloud-based software as a service to companies for managing their human resources, with a particular focus on helping them with health insurance coverage.Zenefits was founded in 2013. It is headquartered in San Francisco.
Namely
namely.com
Namely is the only HR, payroll, benefits, and talent management platform your employees will love. It’s more than HR software: It’s the compliance and benefits consulting you need.
ZenHR
zenhr.com
At ZenHR, we are all about giving our users peace of mind. ZenHR is not just another HR software; it is a transformative HR experience created to help HR departments and employees reach a state of Zen. With our localized features and interface, including labor laws, expat regulations, social insuran...
Workstream
workstream.us
Workstream is the leading HR, Payroll, and Hiring platform for the hourly workforce. Its smart technology streamlines HR tasks so franchise and business owners can move fast, reduce labor costs, and simplify operations—all in one place. 46 of the top 50 quick-service restaurant brands—including Burg...
WebHR
web.hr
WebHR is a social all-in-one HR software that covers everything from "Hire" to "Retire" for the most important asset in your company - your employees. WebHR will make it easy for your HR team to start managing your HR effectively and efficiently. WebHR is an indispensable tool not just for HR but fo...
factoHR
factohr.com
Elevate your HR management with factoHR, an advanced, mobile-centric HCM platform that automates every HR function from hire to retire. Our intelligent platform delivers actionable insights, empowering you to meet your business objectives faster. Join 3500+ businesses and a workforce of 2.6 million,...
Justworks
justworks.com
Justworks is a multi-product solution offering global payroll, benefits, compliance support, time tracking, HR tools and more with award-winning support by HR certified experts. We handle the nitty gritty so you can focus on what matters: building your business and your team.
Paypro
payentry.com
Our talent acquisition solution helps your organization source, track, and evaluate quality talent so you can build an engaged, high-performing workforce more efficiently and cost effectively. This powerful solution automates and streamlines recruiting and hiring processes to support a paperless hum...
OnPay
onpay.com
OnPay is designed for people who want to spend more time running their business (and less on back-office tasks). Its award-winning payroll and HR saves business owners over 15 hours a month, and frees them up to focus on the bottom line.
Horilla
horilla.com
Horilla HRMS Software is a leading provider of comprehensive and customizable human resources solutions, offering a powerful software platform that is both free and flexible. Our commitment to open source principles allows organizations of all sizes and budgets to access advanced HR software without...
Wrapbook
wrapbook.com
Collaboration. Efficiency. Speed. In the world of Film and TV production, these are more than just buzzwords. They're the difference between making your day and blowing through your budget on overtime. That's why Wrapbook was designed to be the industry's best support system—a single platform that c...
greytHR
greythr.com
The greytHR Platform is a suite of cloud HR solutions for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). It offers productivity tools for better people management, simpler HR processes, and professional delivery of HR services. The Employee Portal for the manager and employee self-service leads to better empl...