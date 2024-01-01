Community-curated front page for the launches shaping onchain culture. On Forage, community curators, called "foragers", create launch pages for projects they want to highlight. Launch pages combine a press release and commemorative mint into a sleek single page designed to spread like wildfire. These launches are curated on the Forage.xyz homepage, where they garner support in the form of mints. When builders create a launch page on Forage, we use the latest innovations in onchain distribution to recommend their launch to more people who will be aligned with their work.

Website: forage.xyz

