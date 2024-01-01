Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Footmarks on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Footmarks helps the worlds largest CPG brands gain unprecedented visibility into their retail execution and compliance rates. From facilities and warehouses all the way to the retail floor, Footmarks provides actionable data to increase execution rates, increase sales, and reduce waste.

Website: footmarks.com

