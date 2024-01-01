Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Fond on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Fond is a global SaaS platform that seamlessly consolidates employee rewards and recognition processes into one easy-to-use solution. With Fond, employees and managers can recognize each other, redeem rewards, access exclusive corporate discounts, and measure success so HR departments spend less time managing programs and more time driving results.

Website: fond.co

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Fond. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.