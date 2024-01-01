Top FocusGroupIt Alternatives
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo's Sales Platform offers a unified, user-friendly solution for all your sales needs. With our powerful platform, you'll save time and gain the context necessary to provide personalized experiences that attract and convert the right customers at scale. And because our platform is built as part o...
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo powers smarter digital relationships with an intelligent marketing automation platform that is fueled by all of your customer and designed from day one for scale. Built on a flexible, real-time database that centralizes all your customer data — from your entire tech stack, for any length of ...
AfterShip
aftership.com
AfterShip is a Hong Kong startup company offering shipment tracking through SaaS (software as a service) model. It was founded after winning the Startup Weekend Hong Kong 2011 and Global Startup Battle 2011.AfterShip received $1 million series A investment from IDG Capital Partners (IDG-Accel) in Ma...
Duda
duda.co
Duda is the leading website development platform empowering digital marketing agencies and SaaS companies to build and manage their customers' digital presence. Duda’s award-winning low-code no-code platform enables agencies and SaaS companies to reach higher productivity and unprecedented growth wi...
Emma
myemma.com
Emma by Marigold helps marketers create and deliver personalized, targeted email and SMS campaigns that drive real business results. Whether you are a team of one or a globally distributed team, our resources make it easier for you to build simple, data-driven campaigns that connect and convert acro...
Campaign Monitor
createsend.com
Campaign Monitor by Marigold is a straightforward email marketing tool that enables marketers to send beautiful and personalized emails, creating a reliable channel to grow engagement with subscribers and promote loyal readership and conversions. Beautiful templates, drag-and-drop builder, and engag...
Instapage
instapage.com
Turn your ad clicks into conversions with the only landing page platform designed to create, personalize, & optimize post-click landing pages at scale.
Customer.io
customer.io
Customer.io is a customer engagement platform designed for marketing teams to create data-driven campaigns that reach people across all messaging channels at the right time. Their suite of products includes Journeys, a messaging automation tool for all engagement needs, and Data Pipelines, a custome...
Omnisend
omnisend.com
Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it...
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform trusted by over 1,200 global consumer brands such as Ally Financial, McAfee, 7-Eleven, Samsung, Flipkart, Domino’s, Nestle, Deutsche Telekom, Airtel, and more. Digital-first and Enterprise brands from 35+ countries use MoEngage to power digita...
Sender
sender.net
Key strengths of Sender are high email deliverability, award-winning user friendliness and unparalled affordability. Sender is tailor made for ecommerce and bloggers with lots of additional features, but perfectly fits all kinds of businesses - from 1 person companies to medium and large corporation...
Litmus
litmus.com
Litmus is how marketers make every send count. It’s a core component of your tech stack that allows you to create, personalize, test, review, and analyze every email you send. Too many companies are sending out broken emails without even knowing it, missing the deeper insights needed to really impro...
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first ...
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a Customer Engagement Platform for impact-hungry eCommerce marketing teams who want to be lean yet powerful, trusted revenue growth partners for CEOs. Our AI-driven solutions have already been adopted by 2000+ mid-size businesses in 50 countries, as well as many well-known global bran...
Mutiny
mutinyhq.com
Most Marketing teams can’t play a meaningful role in breaking through to target accounts because the 1:1 marketing strategies that work don’t scale, and what scales doesn’t work. Mutiny helps B2B companies generate pipeline and revenue from their target accounts through AI-powered personalized exper...
Iterable
iterable.com
Iterable is a customer communication platform that brings together real-time customer data and the ability to create experiences to activate customers across channels in record time—we help brands deliver joyful experiences with harmonized, individualized and dynamic communications at scale. With in...
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is an all-in-one customer experience and data platform (CXDP) that empowers marketing teams to exceed customer expectations with highly personalized cross-channel journeys. With Dotdigital, marketers can seamlessly unify, enrich, and segment customer data. Breaking down data siloes, Dotdi...
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak is the retail industry’s leading customer engagement platform. Listrak delivers results for more than 1,000 retailers by providing best-in-class email, text message marketing, identity resolution marketing and push notifications through seamless cross-channel orchestration. Listrak’s data-fi...
Bluecore
bluecore.com
Bluecore is a retail marketing platform that helps marketers turn data into revenue-generating campaigns, in minutes. With data built directly into campaign workflows alongside point-and-click predictive models, retail marketers can leave manual processes in the rearview and trigger any communicatio...
Regie.ai
regie.ai
Regie.ai uses GenAI and automation to make prospecting easier for businesses and better for buyers. Regie.ai combines your system's data with Generative AI to craft unique, relevant emails for each of your prospects. Regie.ai will then automatically send emails on a rep's behalf. Highly engaged pros...
UserWise
userwise.io
UserWise is the most advanced liveops engine available for games, allowing studios to retain their players for life. UserWise puts the power in your hands with advanced segmentation tools, an intuitive liveops calendar, a visual campaign builder, and customizable frameworks.
Appcues
appcues.com
Appcues makes it easy to measure and improve product adoption on web and mobile apps—without a developer. The no-code platform empowers non-technical teams to track and analyze product usage, and publish beautiful in-app onboarding tours, announcements, and surveys, in minutes. Appcues is trusted by...
AB Tasty
abtasty.com
AB Tasty is a fast-growing provider of AI-powered experimentation, personalization and feature management solutions, helping businesses drive revenue, fast.
Metrilo
metrilo.com
Metrilo helps ecommerce brands grow by making marketing and customer data actionable, and focusing on retention and higher CLTV. The tools include real-time reporting, customer database, segmentation, email marketing and automation. Integration for major ecommerce platforms is seamless.
Geo Targetly
geotargetly.com
Geo target your website visitors using our geo targeting tools. Redirect visitors or show content by country, state & city using their IP geolocation.
Lavender
lavender.ai
The most helpful email assistant on the planet. Lavender helps you write better emails faster. It’s a browser extension that combines writing AI, social data, and inbox productivity tools. AI analyzes and helps you improve your emails and replies, social data helps you build rapport, and tools like ...
Luna.ai
luna.ai
The old sales playbook is broken. Today's prospects have zero patience for those one-size-fits-all spam messages. And email service providers have tightened their policies on bulk cold emailing. It's a new era, and the old ways just don't cut it anymore. And if you think simply growing your sales te...
Insider
useinsider.com
One platform for individualized, cross-channel customer experiences. Insider connects data across channels, predicts future behavior with AI, and individualizes experiences from a single platform with the fastest time to value.
Persado
persado.com
Persado helps data-driven enterprise companies engage customers with AI-generated content, predicting what will resonate, and driving bottom line performance. Persado is a content generation and decisioning platform that generates highly effective, personalized language faster than humans alone can ...
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
The Digital Experience Platform Built for Commerce. Bloomreach solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI and predictive decisioning, so you can deliver magical experiences that convert on any channel and every journey.
Coveo
coveo.com
Coveo is a Quebec City-based enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based platform for making digital experiences more intelligent, and provides specific software built on that platform. The Coveo Relevance Cloud™ utilizes search, analytics, and machine learning technol...
Maropost
maropost.com
Maropost simplifies customer engagement with a unified email marketing platform that connects companies with their customers at every step of their journey. Providing a single customer view, Maropost creates personalized experiences across any channel for better engagement and higher conversion. Pai...
Xamtac
xamtac.com
A marketing ecosystem that blends advanced AI with a suite of tools to increase efficiency. Tailored to your unique brand styles and voices, it streamlines multi-channel campaigns, enhancing reach. Asset generation & organization capabilities allow for effortless creation & management of materials, ...
Didomi
didomi.io
Didomi helps organizations implement great Privacy User Experiences that respect choices and give people control over their data. Our Global Privacy UX Solutions are designed to solve today's data privacy challenges, and include: -Multi-regulations consent management -Privacy governance -User privac...
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your c...
Ptengine
ptengine.com
Ptengine is a complete marketing and analytics platform. We help you to truly understand your users and take actions by personalizing content and run A/B-tests. It's free to get started and ready to go in a few minutes.
PowerTextor
powertextor.com
Text Messaging Service for Businesses. PowerTextor is an SMS Connector for Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform. We help businesses develop better relationships with their customers through the power of text message marketing and Microsoft Power Automate.
Keyspider
keyspider.io
Keyspider provides accurate search results with a cloud-based enterprise search engine. With Keyspider you can build your very own customized website search without the additional time or cost. Keyspider understands the customer’s requirements and delivers the right results to their search queries. ...
Lexer
lexer.io
The Lexer Customer Data and Experience Platform (CDXP) serves as your all-in-one hub for insight-driven marketing, sales, and customer service. With an enriched single customer view, maintained in real-time and accessible across all platforms, you can genuinely understand and engage customers to dri...
Solitics
solitics.com
Solitics is an innovative customer engagement platform specializing in Visitor activation, Customer engagement and state-of-the-art Aanalytics suite. The platform enables B2C brands to automate, personalize and fully manage their customer life cycle, implementing most ambitious vision and driving gr...
OptinMonster
optinmonster.com
Convert and Monetize Your Website Traffic Stop losing visitors! Instantly grow your email list, get more leads and increase sales with the #1 most powerful conversion optimization toolkit in the world.
Omneky
omneky.com
Omneky utilizes state-of-the-art deep learning to personalize advertising creative across all digital channels. Our machine learning algorithms analyze what designs and messaging are resonating with prospective customers and use these insights to generate ads most likely to drive engagement.
Moosend
moosend.com
The Easiest Email Marketing and Automation Software. Moosend is the simplest and most modern solution to deliver email marketing and automation experiences that drive real revenue growth.
Userlist
userlist.com
Marketing & Lifecycle Email for SaaS. Under One Roof. Nurture your SaaS leads, convert them into customers with evergreen sales campaigns, and then smoothly transition to user onboarding. Onboard and engage company accounts, not individual users.
SiteSpect
sitespect.com
SiteSpect is the A/B testing and optimization solution where you can A/B test your ideas, discover insights, and personalize the entire customer journey.
VWO
vwo.com
Running an experimentation program is tricky. Whether your goal is to boost website conversion or improve user experience, there’s just so much you need to do to get things right. That’s why thousands of the world's leading enterprise brands like WMG, eBay, Ubisoft, Qualicorp, and others look to VWO...
Reelevant
try.reelevant.com
Reelevant is the first On-Demand Marketing Content Engine. Contents are the reason people interact with your brand. We offer a data-driven approach to create contents on-demand, when consumers actually see them. Our platform generates any content variation in milliseconds, and updates it in real-tim...
Redfast
redfast.com
Redfast is an intent-driven guidance platform for engagement businesses. Redfast quantifies and tracks service usage at an individual level and uses variations in the individual's behavior to deliver targeted remedies that result in better retention and growth for engagement-oriented businesses. Red...
Raffle
raffle.ai
Search made human and simple to use Innovative companies use Raffle's software and API to enhance their search capabilities, facilitate knowledge sharing, and gain deep insights into customers' and employees' behavior and needs. Our search solutions - including Website Search, Workplace Search, and ...
Cloudengage
cloudengage.com
CloudEngage empowers you to create and nurture your community. We do this by creating elegant, scalable, cutting edge and highly personalized tools that allow you to communicate and serve unique content to your audience. Video Chat with Chord Connect™ Experience the highest quality video chat, no do...
ChatDaddy
chatdaddy.tech
Boost marketing performance and build better customer relationships by providing a more personal experience for you and your customers.
ArtsAI
artsai.com
ArtsAI’s AI Personalization is the assembly of messages (CTV, video, audio, display, native, and text) to best match with the person receiving the message. ArtsAI’s automatic audience clustering and cohort analysis learns the right message to deliver to each person’s profile. ArtsAI’s technology can...
Power Personas
powerpersonas.com
Power Personas is an AI-powered behavioral segmentation & personalization platform that makes it easy for you to create ICPs and buyer personas that automatically show you how to align your content, messaging and branding with your customers, so it makes a bigger impact. Whether you’re targeting a s...
LiftIgniter
liftigniter.com
LiftIgniter helps companies benefit from real-time machine learning-based recommendations natively in their digital properties (web, mobile, email, push, etc). Our technology is comparable with what the leading Web properties (Youtube, Amazon, etc) have built for their sections like “Recommended for...
BEYABLE
beyable.com
BEYABLE is a SaaS platform which helps retailers and brands find digital solutions to increase conversions, margins and user experience by focusing on their existing website traffic. Thanks to AI and our automated customer journey analysis, our clients personalize the content of their site. We lever...
WhatCounts
whatcounts.com
WhatCounts is an email service provider helping you send what counts with an amazing platform and full-service agency to back it up. We partner with companies to drive more revenue by leveraging our savvy email experts and a sophisticated email marketing platform. We provide data management, softwar...
Movable Ink
movableink.com
Movable Ink scales personalization by transforming data to automatically generate the most relevant and up-to-date personalized creative content for each customer at every touchpoint. The platform works with the delivery technologies marketers use today to send their customers communications and eli...
ZoomMail
zoommail.co.uk
Zoom Mail began life in 2017 and was founded by David Hazzard and Gary Calladine. David has worked in email marketing for the past 20 years, empowering businesses with the benefits of email marketing technology. Gary, cut his teeth in advertising sales migrating to refining digital strategies to dri...
Unless
unless.com
The mission of UNLESS is to let users interact with their devices on human terms, by turning user interfaces into a dialogue. Our conversational UI platform offers businesses an AI-driven solution that facilitates a personalized conversation with every user. This is made possible through a variety o...
Reactful
reactful.com
Reactful is a web personalization and optimization platform. It helps ensure every site visit counts, letting users do more with their web traffic and decreasing the need to create multiple landing pages for personalization. It increases website conversion and improves content engagement. It deliver...