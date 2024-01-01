FlowGPT is an AI tool that provides a visual interface for ChatGPT, a chatbot tool on a canvas board. FlowGPT improves conversation structure and clarity by allowing for multi-threaded visual conversations. The tool offers various nodes to manage conversations with ease, allowing users to keep an eye on the big picture, share ideas, get feedback, and improve their work. In addition, FlowGPT provides instant access to documents without delays or fuss. Users can conduct research on any topic with the power of ChatGPT. The tool showcases various examples such as copywriting tips, marketing, non-fiction writing, and healthy meal planning. Its parallelism feature repeats a grammatical form to give lines rhythm, while its antithesis feature places two opposite words side-by-side to emphasize opposites. Its epistrophe feature repeats at the end of successive clauses to add a little chime.FlowGPT operates on a pay-as-you-grow model, which means there are no monthly subscriptions. Instead, users pay only for the AI words they use. The platform uses OpenAI ChatGPT API under the hood to count the number of AI words used, which includes both input and output text. Overall, FlowGPT is a powerful tool for visualizing and structuring AI conversations with the flexibility to cater to individual needs.

Website: flowgpt.ai

