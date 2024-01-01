Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Float Health on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

The marketplace for Specialty Pharma Float brings a nurse to your home when you’re sick. If you have a chronic illness, instead of making you come to an overcrowded hospital full of sick people, we bring the best of the hospital to you.

Website: float.health

