Flirtflix is an AI tool that allows users to meet and interact with virtual partners through two-way voice, image, and text chat. The tool offers a selection of AI soulmates with different personalities, such as Amelia, Hannah, Isabella, Olivia, and more. Users can view photos and profiles of these virtual partners and choose the one they find most appealing.Flirtflix aims to forge an emotional connection between users and their AI girlfriend or boyfriend. It allows users to chat and interact with their chosen virtual partner, engaging in flirty and emotional conversations. The tool provides both Telegram and web chat options for communication.Flirtflix offers various pricing plans to cater to different user preferences. The Starter plan provides a commitment-free experience with limited features, including 30 seconds of voice chat, 2 photo requests, and 1,250 words of text chat. The Chat Lite plan offers more value with 480 seconds of voice chat, 25 photo requests, and 7,000 words of text chat. The Heartfelt Friend plan deepens the bond with longer durations of voice chat, more photo requests, and a higher word limit for text chat. Lastly, the Unlimited plan provides unlimited voice chat, photo requests, and text chat.Users can access Flirtflix's social media profiles, including Instagram and Twitter, and also explore its blog section. The tool follows a privacy policy and terms of service to ensure user data protection and establish guidelines for usage.

Website: flirtflix.ai

