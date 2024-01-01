Top Fliplet Alternatives

Firebase

Firebase

firebase.google.com

Discover Firebase, Google’s mobile and web app development platform that helps developers build apps and games that users will love. Firebase is a platform developed by Google for creating mobile and web applications. It was originally an independent company founded in 2011. In 2014, Google acquire...

Retool

Retool

retool.com

Retool is the fast way to build internal tools. Drag-and-drop our building blocks and connect them to your databases and APIs to build your own tools, instantly. Connects with Postgres, REST APIs, GraphQL, Firebase, Google Sheets, and more. Built by developers, for developers. Trusted by startups a...

Zoho Creator

Zoho Creator

zoho.com

For the Creator in you. Build. Integrate. Extend. The future of work is digital, and businesses of all sizes need to transform fast. Zoho Creator is a low-code platform that gives you the power to make the shift quick, secure, and seamless—regardless of the complexity of your requirements and codin...

Supabase

Supabase

supabase.com

The Open Source Alternative to Firebase. Create a backend in less than 2 minutes. Start your project with a Postgres Database, Authentication, instant APIs, realtime subscriptions and Storage.

Softr Studio

Softr Studio

softr.io

Softr.io lets you create client portals and internal tools for your business in minutes, without code. It works with Airtable and Google Sheets. Join more than 90,000 teams building portals for their clients or partners, employee intranets, project management tools, dashboards, CRMs, and many more.

Draftbit

Draftbit

draftbit.com

DITCH THE PROTOTYPES. Visually build native mobile apps—all from your browser. LAY OUT SCREENS WITH EASE. With Draftbit, creating your screens is a breeze. Just point and click to add elements, and drag and drop to organize everything. Not sure where to start? We've created some handy screen example...

Plasmic

Plasmic

plasmic.app

The visual builder for your tech stack. Create stunning visual content and pages, seamlessly integrating no-code into your codebase. Unblock your teams and ship lightning fast.

Quickbase

Quickbase

quickbase.com

Big ideas aren’t simple to execute. So we’re here to help you tackle any project, no matter how complex. We’re Quickbase. Quickbase helps customers see, connect and control complex projects that reshape our world. Whether it’s raising a skyscraper or coordinating vaccine rollouts, the no-code softwa...

BuildFire

BuildFire

buildfire.com

BuildFire is the fastest and easiest way to create professional-grade iOS and Android mobile apps. This one of a kind DIY platform lets you customize every aspect of your app without writing any code. Just drag-and-drop your way through building an app from scratch, or customize one of the pre-built...

Kissflow

Kissflow

kissflow.com

Kissflow is a low-code application development platform that brings business users and IT closer to simplifying work management and dramatically accelerating digital transformation. It is the only low-code platform built for multiple personas and has the right blend of simple and powerful features. ...

AppMaster

AppMaster

appmaster.io

AppMaster.io is a no-code platform designed to help businesses create production-level applications with code generation: backend, web, and native mobile apps. With AppMaster.io, you can grow from an MVP to an enterprise solution with millions of requests per minute, while having total control over ...

AppsGeyser

AppsGeyser

appsgeyser.com

Create app and make up to $1000 monthly passive income. Absolutely free forever. No monthly charges, fees or paid features. No coding skills required.

Caspio

Caspio

caspio.com

Caspio is the world's leading LOW-CODE platform for building online database applications without coding. The all-in-one platform provides everything you need to digitally transform business operations and workflows. It includes an integrated cloud database, a visual application builder, enterprise-...

Mendix

Mendix

mendix.com

Mendix, a Siemens business, is the only low-code platform designed to address the full complexity of enterprise software development challenges. Deploying point solutions to departmental problems solves things at a micro level—but if you want to make a significant impact on your business, you need t...

Knack

Knack

knack.com

Knack has been a pioneer in the No Code space for over a decade with over 5000 customers from SMBs to the largest Enterprises in the Fortune 500. Knack empowers everyday innovators to easily overcome critical business challenges. By leveraging Knack’s intuitive no-code platform and expert builder ne...

OutSystems

OutSystems

outsystems.com

OutSystems creates high-performance low-code and cloud native development platforms for visionary organizations at a global scale. Officially the number one platform in the world, for zero-compromise software innovation. Let’s go.

Mobile Roadie

Mobile Roadie

mobileroadie.com

Mobile Roadie is the most powerful mobile app creator for iPhone, Android, iPad and Mobile Web. Build, host, and create apps in minutes.

Unlayer

Unlayer

unlayer.com

Unlayer provides the easiest way to design beautiful-looking emails and landing pages with minimum effort. Our 80,000+ users worldwide, including Airship, Keap, Netflix, and Fidelity, create responsive designs that their audience can’t have enough of. Unlayer offers 2 distinct solutions that cater t...

Tadabase

Tadabase

tadabase.io

Tadabase is a database application builder anyone can use to create custom business software quickly, easily, and without ever writing a single line of code. It empowers teams and those closest to the data to rapidly solve their business challenges with custom software tailored to their exact proces...

Ionic

Ionic

ionic.io

A new way to build and ship for mobile. Ionic is changing the way mobile apps are built and delivered. From our popular open source mobile SDK to industry-leading mobile CI/CD and micro frontend solutions, Ionic helps you meet the demand for mobile across your business.

DronaHQ

DronaHQ

dronahq.com

DronaHQ, is a low code app development platform, from Deltecs InfoTech Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai, India that helps to build internal tools, business apps. Platform gives multi-experience output (Mobile & Web) with visual builders, online database, code editors, prebuilt templates, configurable workflows and...

Back4App

Back4App

back4app.com

Back4app is a low-code backend to build modern apps. It accelerates backend development, improves development productivity, reduces time to market, and scales applications without managing infrastructure.

Superblocks

Superblocks

superblocks.com

Superblocks is a low-code platform for developers to rapidly build custom enterprise-grade internal applications. Thousands of organizations, from startups to large enterprises, use Superblocks to streamline customer support and drive operational efficiency. Superblocks accelerates development by ex...

Quixy

Quixy

quixy.com

Quixy is a cloud-based No Code digital transformation platform for business process management (BPM) and workflow automation. Quixy empowers business users with no coding skills to build unlimited enterprise-grade applications, using simple drag and drop design, ten times faster consequently enhanci...

Composable Prompts

Composable Prompts

composableprompts.com

Composable Prompts's mission is to revolutionize the way applications interact with content. While Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT have fundamentally changed our interaction with textual data, Composable Prompts believes in taking a step further. Composable Prompts ensures that every business...

Chatroll

Chatroll

chatroll.com

Chatwing provides solutions to embed chat on website, blog, app, platforms and any web page.

Workhall

Workhall

workhall.com

Workhall is a cutting-edge Business Operations Support (BOS) platform designed to streamline and simplify the operations of your business activities. Whether you hold a C-suite position, manage a department, lead a team, or contribute individually, Workhall empowers you with an intuitive interface t...

Betty Blocks

Betty Blocks

bettyblocks.com

Betty Blocks is an easy-to-use and powerful no-code application development platform. It is used by enterprise organizations to automate important business processes with beautiful apps, released at lightning speed. Because of its visual, drag-and-drop interface, citizen developers can use Betty Blo...

Progress

Progress

progress.com

Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) provides software that enables organizations to develop and deploy their mission-critical applications and experiences, as well as effectively manage their data platforms, cloud and IT infrastructure. As an experienced, trusted provider, we make the lives of technology profes...

Bryj

Bryj

bryj.ai

Through an AI-powered SaaS platform, Bryj delivers incredible, end-to-end mobile app experiences faster, on budget, and with fewer tech resources. The Bryj platform powers apps with a single source solution that seamlessly connects enterprise systems, provides intelligent analytics and Al, supports ...

