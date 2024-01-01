Fintelite

Fintelite

Intelligent Process Automation for Lending. Automate your financial data entry and analysis to reduce cost up to 30%. Our AI extracts, enriches, and visualise data from documents and databases real time, enhancing decision-making for your business.

