FinQuery
Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Website: finquery.com
Enhance your experience with the desktop app for FinQuery on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
FinQuery (formerly LeaseQuery) empowers accounting & finance professionals worldwide with top-rated lease accounting & SaaS spend management software.
Website: finquery.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to FinQuery. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.