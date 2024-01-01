Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Finnt on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Finnt AI-powered platform makes sense of unused and unstructured data by breaking down complex financial documents into digestible memos in minutes.

Website: finnt.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Finnt. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.