Website: finflx.com

FinFlx makes it easier and more affordable for SME to offer defined contribution pension plans in line with local labour laws. Employers can launch a pension plan within hours instead of weeks, with fully digital employee record management, plan administration, investment selection and detailed reporting. FinFlx is the future of workplace retirement solutions in the Middle East.

