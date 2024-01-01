FilterPixel is an AI-powered photo culling and editing tool available on both Windows and Mac platforms. The tool automates the process of sorting through photos, identifying the best shots, and flagging potential issues, reducing substantial time spent on photo selection. The application is designed to cater to various photography genres, ensuring accurate results regardless of the type of photoshoot. It supports a range of formats including RAW, DNG, and JPG, and allows the import of multiple albums simultaneously, leading to further efficiency in workflow. FilterPixel uses AI to imitate user's editing style from cropping to exposure adjustment, enabling them to create personalized editing profiles. With FilterPixel, users can export their edited images to different platforms including Lightroom, Capture One, and Photo Mechanic in a variety of formats. The tool is trusted by a global community of photographers for its efficacy in transforming their workflows and improving their productivity. The software guarantees privacy and does not share user data, ensuring GDPR compliance. It offers a range of support, including educational blogs and a dedicated helpdesk. AI also customizes to learn user's photography style and genre, and it handles different shoots differently. Notably, FilterPixel's AI categorizes similar photos and picks the best one, ensuring no desired shot is missed.

Website: filterpixel.com

