Filadd

Filadd

We help students in Latin America graduate from College. With online courses, we help students graduate from University, starting from the admissions and throughout their entire college education until they graduate. All our courses include 24/7 interaction with our Tutors and Teachers making 95% of our users reach their desire score. We have prepared more than 10,000 students and in 2021 we have already made 800K which means 6X Year-over-Year growth.

