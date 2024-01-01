Need help with invoice processing for Microsoft Dynamics GP or D365 Business Central? Fidesic is your go-to solution for AI powered payables. www.fidesic.com Still processing invoices manually? Fidesic makes invoicing and vendor payments pain free! We help business that are... *Growing Businesses *Multi-location / Multi-entity / Franchises *Needing to scale invoice processing *Needing to modernize AP processes *Using Microsoft Dynamics GP or Business Central Features: *Invoice Data Capture - 99% accurate (No more manual entry) *Easy to Build Approval Workflows for Invoice and Payment Approval *Easy Pay - (ACH, Secure Check Fulfillment, Mobile) *Vendor Portal with Your Branding (Vendors Submit Invoices Directly) *Direct Integration with Business Central and Dynamics GP (Great Plains) Fidesic continuously strives to provide users with the most reliable, efficient and easy-to-use accounts payable (AP) automation solution for Dynamics GP and Business Central. We believe that by simplifying your invoice processing with a modernized, high-visibility and secure platform, you can focus on big-picture organizational goals and build a job you love. Fidesic is designed to work with both single and multi-location businesses using Dynamics GP. We work with accounting professionals to help reduce manual processes, increase productivity, and increase visibility in organizations that have decentralized responsibility. The Fidesic team understands each business, regardless of size, on a personalized basis - ensuring your accounts payable (AP) needs are being heard and taken care of. The customer service team is available via live chat, phone or email to provide you with the necessary information and assistance you need to succeed and overcome any challenges you may face. • Self-Guided Onboarding - Make the transition to automation flawlessly simple. Our support team is there to guide your throughout the entire process whenever you need assistance. • Invoice OCR (Optical Character Recognition) - Fidesic's OCR combines software and human-entry to ensure that important invoice data is as accurate as possible - with the capability to capture invoices up to 96% accurately. That means no more data entry! • Multi-Location Support - Fidesic has native multi-location support built into it's capture and workflow. Invoices will be automatically routed to the designated location approvers and GL coding. • Customer Service - Fidesic takes pride in outstanding customer service. The team is available via live chat, phone or email to answer any of your accounts payable questions, comments or concerns and address them in an efficient manner. • Complete MEM (multi-location) Integration - Fidesic AP has workflows, invoice management, and an import into GP that was designed specifically to work with Multi-Entity Management. Approved invoices will be split into their single, or multiple entities, and imported into GP with zero data entry required. • No More Manual Data Entry - Fidesic helps users out with approval and takes care of fulfillment. No more stuffing and sending out physical paper checks. Send ACH and paper checks by picking which invoices to pay. • Vendor Payment Automation - Fidesic is the best way to manage your entire vendor payment process with our web-based approval workflow system. The solution will match how you have your banking system set up in your Dynamics GP ERP system. You’ll be able to pay vendors from multiple bank accounts by ACH and paper check without adding extra steps to your approval and payment process. • Mobile Invoice Approval - Fidesic's accounts payable solution offers a powerful mobile invoice approval platform that you can access from anywhere with an internet connection. No longer hold up invoice approvals simply because you are out of the office - approve invoices right from your email with our solution. • Robust Workflow - Fidesic's offers a flexible and reliable workflow that routes invoice approvals automatically so you no longer have to micro-manage your accounts payable (AP) invoice processing. As a Fidesic user, you will have complete visibility into your workflow and the capability to generate reports that are are audit-ready. • Industry-Specific Capabilities - Fidesic's offers features designed with specific industries in mind. The solution assists multiple Healthcare, Non Profit, Food & Beverage, Hospitality, Finance and Franchise organizations with their invoice and payment processing. • Reliable Reporting - Fidesic's solution can meet your unique reporting requirements. You will be able to provide reports specially designed to provide your donors insight into how funds are being spent and customize reports based on their needs, all with minimal effort. Users will also be able to create a report with backups of all PDFs and their associated expenses. We know the importance of having access to your full audit trail of all approvals (invoices and payments). ****Fidesic for Free**** Fidesic's offers users an unlimited, no cost trial of Fidesic to explore what AP automation means for their organization with no time limit.

Website: fidesic.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Fidesic. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.