Top Fictiv Alternatives

Tinkercad

tinkercad.com

Tinkercad is a simple, online 3D design and 3d printing tool for the masses. Whether you're a designer, hobbyist, teacher, or kid, you can use Tinkercad to make toys, prototypes, home decor, Minecraft models, jewelry – the list is truly endless!

Onshape

onshape.com

Onshape is empowering the most innovative companies design better products faster. Onshape is the only cloud-native product development solution that integrates CAD, data management, and analytics in one platform. The leader in cloud-native CAD & PDM, Onshape is the only system built to fully levera...

OctoPrint

octoprint.org

OctoPrint is the snappy web interface for your 3D printer.

SelfCAD

selfcad.com

Problem: Professional level 3D software is hard to learn, while entry level software is laggy and limited. And both of them require multiple programs to get the 3D printing job done. The Solution SelfCAD offers professional level capabilities, is easy to learn, fast, and does not require any additio...

Jiga

jiga.io

Sourcing manufactured parts is a very manual, time consuming process. With constant back-and-forth with suppliers via emails and spreadsheets, supply chains become inefficient, slow and error-prone. Jiga makes sourcing parts fast and hassle free. Using Jiga you: -Find the right vetted suppliers -Com...

Altair One

altairone.com

Altair One™ offers dynamic, collaborative access to simulation and data analytics technology and scalable HPC and cloud resources, all in one place.

BuildBee

buildbee.com

A cloud-based slice and control software with an integrated block coding environment, basic modelling features like cookie cutter generator and lithophane generator, and a streamlined workflow. It has nifty features like an automated repair tool for broken files, a splitting tool to breakdown large ...

Shapeways

shapeways.com

Shapeways is the leading platform redefining product creation through services to design, make, and sell using 3D printing.

