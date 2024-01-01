Fetii transports groups and businesses together, on-demand. Fetii is a group rideshare app that lets both consumers and businesses order 15-passenger vans on-demand. Users pay using a QR check-in system that splits payments seamlessly amongst the group at time of boarding. No longer are groups forced to reserve a charter vehicle weeks in advance, pay a 5 hour minimum for a 15 minute trip, and have no payment flexibility OR split up the group and utilize multiple vehicles...Fetii takes the friction out of group transportation.

Website: fetii.com

