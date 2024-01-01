Fermat is a game-changing AI tool designed to revolutionize the fashion industry. It enables users to ideate, design, and present fashion designs at an accelerated pace, greatly enhancing their creative workflow. Fermat is also a collaborative whiteboard that empowers designers to convert their ideas into realistic visuals. User can convert their hand-made sketches into reality by obtaining high-quality renders with one click. The tool encourages designers to apply their unique style using visual references to maintain coherence in their collections or to revamp their best-sellers. A significant provided feature is the ability to alter the vibes, materials, and colors of fashion pieces within seconds. It also offers the ability to visualize an outfit on different models and adjust settings as needed. Fermat also allows for high-resolution upscaling to enhance crafted designs and provides the option to turn designs into editable vector formats. It's a vital tool that enables fashion creators to turn their ideas into tangible prototypes, aids in visual expression of ideas, and promotes effective collaboration among teams. It is trusted and utilized by various established companies and freelance fashion consultants.

Website: fermat.app

