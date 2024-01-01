Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Fakty.ua on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

The latest news of Ukraine and the world, articles, comments, and analytics from experts and the editorial board of the newspaper.

Website: fakty.ua

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Fakty.ua. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.