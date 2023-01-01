WebCatalog
ezCater

ezCater

ezcater.com

Use Web App

Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for ezCater on WebCatalog for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Attach web apps to menu bar (tray) for quick access with keyboard shortcuts.

Set app as default email client, arrange windows, control notifications and more!

Use passwords or Touch ID to lock apps when you're not at your desk.

Block ads, stops trackers from accessing your personal data and speed up websites.

Get office catering from restaurants near you. Check out menus, reviews, and on-time delivery ratings. Free online ordering from ezCater.

Website: ezcater.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ezCater. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

You Might Also Like

Restaurant Guru

Restaurant Guru

restaurantguru.com

Swiggy Dineout

Swiggy Dineout

dineout.co.in

Papa Johns

Papa Johns

papajohns.com

ChowNow

ChowNow

eat.chownow.com

Jumia Food Ghana

Jumia Food Ghana

food.jumia.com.gh

BeerMenus

BeerMenus

beermenus.com

Dunzo

Dunzo

dunzo.com

Menufy

Menufy

menufy.com

Olo

Olo

my.olo.com

OpenTable

OpenTable

opentable.com

Little Black Book

Little Black Book

lbb.in

Jumia Food Sénégal

Jumia Food Sénégal

food.jumia.sn

    Product

    Support

    Company

    Legal

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

    Privacy Policy