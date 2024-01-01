Top Extensiv Alternatives
Workday
workday.com
Workday Enterprise Management Cloud currently includes solutions for finance, HR, planning, and spend management. Enterprise Management Cloud overcomes the constraints of ERP and transforms companies into Outperforming Organizations. Learn more.
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra featu...
Tidio
tidio.com
Tidio is a global leader in customer service software. Tidio’s user-friendly platform enables 300,000+ businesses worldwide to deliver smarter, faster support to their customers. With a full suite of customer service solutions, Tidio offers live chat, chatbots, ticketing, and AI-powered virtual sup...
QuickBooks Workforce
quickbooks.intuit.com
QuickBooks Workforce (formerly QuickBooks Time, TSheets Time Tracker) is a cloud-based time tracking and scheduling app that allows your employees to clock in and out from the job site with the devices they’ve already got in their pockets.
Microsoft Dynamics 365
microsoft.com
Learn how to be more agile with Dynamics 365, the only portfolio of intelligent business applications that empowers everyone to adapt and innovate.
NetSuite
netsuite.com
NetSuite Inc. was an American cloud computing company founded in 1998 with headquarters in San Mateo, California that provided software and services to manage business finances, operations, and customer relations. Its software and services were tailored for small, medium-sized and large businesses w...
QuickBooks Self-Employed
quickbooks.intuit.com
Get a solid start. QuickBooks Self-Employed gives self starters and small businesses the features they need to get ahead.
AfterShip
aftership.com
AfterShip is a Hong Kong startup company offering shipment tracking through SaaS (software as a service) model. It was founded after winning the Startup Weekend Hong Kong 2011 and Global Startup Battle 2011.AfterShip received $1 million series A investment from IDG Capital Partners (IDG-Accel) in Ma...
Deskera
deskera.com
Deskera is an award-winning integrated platform that enables SMBs to scale faster with fewer tools. From convenience stores to manufacturing plants, hundreds of thousands of small and medium enterprises use Deskera to manage accounting, inventory, payroll, sales, and marketing automation.
Sage Accounting
sage.com
Sage is an integral part of your business. With digital transformation taking hold, you’re looking for ways to drive incremental revenue and improve operating efficiencies—so it only makes sense to consider a robust eCommerce solution that’s already fully integrated. As the world’s only Sage certifi...
Debutify
debutify.com
Debutify is the ultimate all-in-one solution for the modern eCommerce brand. With a suite of conversion-optimized apps, it streamlines launching, managing, and scaling any brand. This is why many DTC brands around the globe have placed their trust in Debutify. Seamlessly designed for ease, every Deb...
Veeqo
veeqo.com
Free shipping software that does more than print labels. Cut the cost and speed of fulfilling orders with low shipping rates, automation and powerful fulfillment tools with Veeqo’s completely FREE shipping management software. Immediate rate discounts from USPS, UPS, DHL and FedEx: Immediately acces...
Elfsight
elfsight.com
Upgrade your website without coding. Elfsight widgets help 1,000,000+ website owners to increase sales, engage visitors, collect leads and more. Save your time and money with ready-to-use solutions and grow your business faster! ⚡️
Acumatica
acumatica.com
Acumatica, founded in 2008, is a technology provider that develops cloud- and browser-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) software for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The company is headquartered in Bellevue, WA (Seattle metropolitan area). Acumatica Cloud ERP offers best-in-class fu...
Sage Intacct
intacct.com
Sage Intacct is the flexible and scalable financial platform that delivers deep accounting capabilities to thousands of businesses across the world. Sage Intacct delivers an array of core accounting applications such as a general ledger, accounts payable, accounts receivable, cash management, and o...
Webgility
webgility.com
Webgility is flexible, powerful ecommerce automation software that connects all your ecommerce stores and marketplaces, point-of-sale system, shipping platform, and more to QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Desktop, and NetSuite — no IT necessary. Automation syncs ecommerce data (shipping, purchasing, i...
MYOB Australia
myob.com
Whether you're just starting out, or running an established enterprise, you can manage your entire business with MYOB. One business management platform, with all your key workflows – from finance and supply chain to employee and project management – MYOB saves you time and money. Wherever your bus...
Dolibarr
dolibarr.org
Dolibarr ERP & CRM is a modern software package that helps manage your organization's activities (contacts, suppliers, invoices, orders, stocks, agenda…). It's an Open-Source Software suite (written in PHP with JavaScript enhancements) designed for small, medium or large companies, foundations and ...
MRPeasy
mrpeasy.com
MRPeasy is a cloud-based, affordable and user-friendly, self-service production planning software for small manufacturers (10-200 employees). The software is a suite comprising production planning, CRM, procurement, supply chain management, and inventory control modules. The application features a ...
Brightpearl
brightpearlapp.com
Brightpearl is the number one Retail Operating System for e-commerce, multichannel retail brands and wholesalers. Brightpearl removes the day-to-day pain points retailers experience with a scalable operating system that integrates and automates post-purchase operations. With a huge library of Plug &...
Sellbrite
sellbrite.com
Sellbrite enables brands & retailers to list and sell products effortlessly across multiple online sales channels and gain centralized control over inventory and orders. Sellbrite’s cloud-based, channel management platform integrates with many popular marketplaces and shopping carts, including Amazo...
Exact
exact.com
Exact develops cloud software for small and medium-sized companies and their accountants. The products automate business processes in areas such as Finance and HR and provide specific ERP solutions for wholesale distribution, manufacturing, projects and construction. This saves time and provides ins...
ROI Hunter
roihunter.com
ROI Hunter is a product performance management (PPM) platform. The platform enables retailers to understand how their individual products perform throughout the product life cycle, allowing them to maximise their margins by making better, more informed decisions. Common retail operating structures (...
SAP
sap.com
At SAP, our purpose is to help the world run better and improve people’s lives. Our promise is to innovate to help our customers run at their best. SAP is committed to helping every customer become a best-run business. We engineer solutions to fuel innovation, foster equality, and spread opportunity...
MYOB New Zealand
myob.com
Whether you're just starting out, or running an established enterprise, you can manage your entire business with MYOB. One business management platform, with all your key workflows – from finance and supply chain to employee and project management – MYOB saves you time and money. Wherever your bus...
Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform
plex.com
Plex gives manufacturers the ability to connect, automate, track and analyze every aspect of their business -- from the shop floor to the top floor -- to drive business transformation. Built in the cloud, the Plex Smart Manufacturing Platform includes MES, ERP, supply chain management, Industrial Io...
Striven
striven.com
Striven is an all-in-one business management software that combines CRM, accounting, project management, inventory, and HR in a single system. Whether you're looking to replace legacy software or connect every division of your company, Striven offers a full suite of business management solutions. I...
Channable
channable.com
Channable is the multichannel eCommerce platform that empowers brands, retailers, and agencies to accelerate eCommerce growth by streamlining product data optimization across channels, facilitating multichannel selling, and enhancing conversion rates through targeted search and product ads. With Cha...
Replyco
replyco.com
Replyco is the eCommerce helpdesk platform that centralises all your customer messages into one intuitive inbox. Automate tasks, streamline your workflows and deliver exceptional customer support in a fraction of the time.
Feedonomics
app.feedonomics.com
With its leading data feed management platform, Feedonomics helps brands and retailers optimize and list their product catalogs on hundreds of ecommerce shopping destinations around the world. Our full-service solutions for marketplaces and advertising channels automate numerous processes, such as f...