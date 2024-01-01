ExtendMusic.AI is an AI tool that allows music creators to enhance and extend their original compositions by generating fresh and inspiring music. The user first uploads their unique music in .wav or .mp3 format, and then the AI technology uses cutting-edge algorithms to create new audio tracks that complement and enrich the original piece. The tool was created by Mark Doppler and offers a credit-based system, with the amount of credits required per upload dependent on the length of the file. ExtendMusic.AI's generative AI technology can take up to sixty seconds to create new audio tracks, with longer times costing additional credits. ExtendMusic.AI is ideal for music creators seeking to amplify their sound with new, innovative, and personalized pieces. The tool can be useful for creating arrangements for film scores, video game soundtracks, and commercials. Overall, ExtendMusic.AI offers an innovative solution for music creators looking to enhance and extend their original audio tracks with generated content. The tool provides an easy-to-use interface that is simple to navigate. It offers a credit-based system that is user-friendly and affordable, making it accessible to a wide range of users.

Website: extendmusic.ai

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to ExtendMusic.AI. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.