ExtendImage AI is a tool that utilizes generative artificial intelligence (AI) to extend images. This tool allows users to apply a variety of AI techniques to their images, such as adding new elements, blending styles, and creating color palettes. It is designed to be user-friendly and easy to use, with a few simple steps to get started. Users can upload their image and select the desired AI technique, such as adding a foreground or background, blending two images, or creating a color palette. The tool also offers a range of advanced features, such as adjusting the intensity of the AI effect and editing the output image. ExtendImageAI can be used to create new and unique images, as well as to extend existing images. It is a great tool for graphic designers, digital artists, and anyone else looking to create interesting visuals.

Website: extendimage.ai

