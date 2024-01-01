Expres.online

Read daily updated latest news and headlines related with economy, politics, sports, lifestyle, international news and more. Expres is a Ukrainian language Lviv-based, a daily broadsheet newspaper founded in 1992.[1][2] It claims to be the biggest newspaper in Ukraine in Ukrainian in terms of circulation.

