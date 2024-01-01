Top ExpandShare Alternatives
Blinkist
blinkist.com
Blinkist empowers busy professionals with powerful ideas, so they can broaden their perspectives, be more creative, make better decisions and ultimately grow and thrive in all areas of life. We distill key ideas from 5,500+ nonfiction books and podcasts from 27 categories in an engaging format you c...
Quizizz
quizizz.com
Use the Quizizz app to learn anything, anywhere. You can study on your own or engage in group quizzes, assignments, and presentations—in person and remotely. Quizizz is used by more than 20 million people per month in schools, homes, and offices around the world.
Kahoot! Create
kahoot.com
Create your own kahoots and learn something new! Kahoot! brings the magic of learning for students, teachers, office superheroes, trivia fans and lifelong learners. Kahoot! is a game-based learning platform that brings engagement and fun to 1+ billion players every year at school, at work, and at h...
WorkJam
workjam.com
WorkJam is the leading Digital Frontline Workplace platform. Featuring Task Management, Communications, Learning, Self Service and an exclusive open shift marketplace technology designed to work with your current WFM solution. Trusted by iconic brands including Shell, Ulta, Couche-Tard, TJX, AEO, Wo...
getAbstract
getabstract.com
Know better. Do better. What can you learn in 15 minutes? By providing easy access to summarized expert knowledge, getAbstract helps organizations and individuals worldwide use knowledge efficiently.
Goosechase
goosechase.com
With Goosechase, experience is everything! Originally inspired by scavenger hunts, Goosechase is an interactive experiences platform (IXP) that enables leaders, organizations and schools to engage, activate, and educate their communities. Created online but played in the real world, Goosechase bring...
BrainStorm
brainstorminc.com
Equip your team with the only learning platform that’s purpose-built for software adoption. Accelerate onboarding, reduce support, deepen engagement, and grow usage. Whether you’re a Solution Provider onboarding new clients, an IT team needing a more scalable way to manage end-user training, or an L...
Gnowbe
gnowbe.com
Create interactive, group-based, microlearning experiences in minutes! Gnowbe’s award-winning authoring tool empowers creators to design, facilitate and analyze shared learning experiences- ideal for training and onboarding. Key features include: - Microlearning - Social learning - Push and email no...
Spekit
spekit.com
Spekit is a just-in-time learning platform built for how we learn at work today. It delivers training and guidance when and where teams need to navigate new processes, technologies, and methodologies, without disrupting productivity. Spekit sits on top of any web-based application and integrates wit...
LearnUpon
learnupon.com
LearnUpon's LMS (Learning Management Software) allows you to deliver engaging learning experiences that impact what matters – performance, retention, and growth. Give your teams the tools to deliver engaging learning experiences that impact what matters – performance, retention, and growth – with L...
AssessFirst
assessfirst.com
See who people really are. Combine the power of artificial intelligence and modern psychology with AssessFirst. Predict the candidates who are most likely to succeed in your business.
5Mins AI
5mins.ai
5Mins is a gamified, TikTok styled eLearning platform loved by thousands of teams in 80+ countries. We help employees build in-demand hard, soft and life skills in minutes with AI-powered micro-learning that's personalised to each user's role, function and aspirations. The extensive 15,000+ micro-co...
Spokn
getspokn.com
Spokn Stories is the easiest way to create employee videos. In minutes, you can create videos that level up your People and Comms programs, save you money by tapping your own internal voices, and build more human connection. Whether for internal comms, DEI, onboarding, talent brand, recruiting, or L...
GoSpotCheck
gospotcheck.com
GoSpotCheck by FORM unleashes the power of field teams to drive market execution with the only mobile solution that combines dynamic task management, industry-leading image recognition, photo reporting, field team communications, and advanced reporting – all within one easy-to-use platform. Guide te...
7taps
7taps.com
7taps has pioneered the concept of effective microlearning implementation in the enterprise L&D landscape 3 years ago, and we continue to dominate this space. We uniquely offer lightning-fast, high-quality microlearning creation that enables you to connect with learners wherever they are. 7taps scie...
Shiken
shiken.ai
Shiken.ai is a microlearning platform that utilizes artificial intelligence to promote faster, more efficient learning. The platform offers a variety of engaging educational content which include live quizzes, courses, and flashcards. It also features tools for mindfulness, taking notes and setting...
Gametize
gametize.com
Gametize is a gamification and community engagement platform for businesses of all sizes. Its offerings include easy-to-use content management system packed with features, customizable achievements and rewards, multiple mechanisms to motivate social behaviors, and reports and analytics.
eduMe
edume.com
eduMe is the training platform of choice for the frontline workforce. We partner with global retail, hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing, on-demand and logistics companies across the world, including Uber, Marriott, Kering and Blue Cross Blue Shield, to seamlessly deliver immersive, consumer-grad...
Trivie
trivie.com
Trivie is a Learning as a Service platform to measure, manage, and enhance knowledge. We do it by merging brain science, social learning, and robust analytics to help employees remember what they need to know to do their jobs more effectively while giving companies powerful analytics to measure and ...
FLOWSPARKS
flowsparks.com
The FLOWSPARKS Group has many years of experience in the development of digital learning modules. From this vision, a full-fledged FLOWSPARKS Suite has come into being. You can easily develop interactive e-Learning by combining the Learning Formats, Smart Templates and Smart Programs in the FLOWSPAR...
Auzmor Learn
auzmor.com
Auzmor Learn is a robust learning management solution that lets you easily assign training and track employee progress. Its intuitive course builder simplifies content creation and a library of pre-built courses offers the training and upskilling your workforce needs. https://auzmor.com/
TalentCards
talentcards.com
TalentCards is a microlearning solution that lets you deliver fast and efficient learning on the go. You build content and manage users through an intuitive web interface while learners engage with their training through native iOS and Android mobile apps. Content is distributed through sleek learni...
SocialTalent
socialtalent.com
SocialTalent is the world’s most popular e-learning platform dedicated to hiring and talent management. Our industry leading content enables organizations to not only find and hire the best candidates, but also foster a culture of employee engagement while championing diversity, equity and inclusion...
Prodient.io
prodient.io
Prodient.io is a cloud-based rapid eLearning authoring tool filled with templates to develop engaging, interactive, and fully responsive eLearning courses easily, powered by Tesseract Learning. Prodient.io can be used by any of your team members irrespective of their skill, competency, and know-how ...
BenchPrep
benchprep.com
BenchPrep is an award-winning learning platform purpose-built to help candidates feel more confident and prepared going into their certification test while accelerating revenue growth for companies. Many of the world’s leading associations, credentialing bodies, and training companies trust BenchPre...
BigSpring
bigspring.ai
BigSpring is an AI-powered work enablement platform. Our people centric approach everboards sales, partners, teams and everyone else, at the pace of innovation. We help showcase relevant content to the right people quickly, support coaching as well as provide insights so you can scale up best practi...
Qualee
qualee.com
Qualee is an award-winning employee experience platform designed to empower organisational alignment and belonging. We make it simple for companies to keep talent engaged throughout the employee lifecycle - including onboarding, learning, micro-surveys & offboarding. Our A.I.-enabled solution allows...
Arist
arist.co
Arist provides a platform to create, deliver, and analyze text-based learning injected natively in messaging apps learners check every 6 minutes: SMS, Email, WhatsApp, MS Teams, and Slack.