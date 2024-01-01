Top EvolveAR Alternatives
Plattar
plattar.com
Plattar leverages rapidly evolving Augmented Reality (ARKit + ARCore) & XR tech combining with consumer hardware and browser evolution to act as a new enabler for customers to experience products in 3D and/or in context without the product being physically present. These and other emerging technolog...
Vuframe
vuframe.com
Vuframe is a cutting-edge platform that has revolutionized the process of building enterprise-grade 3D, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) applications. In the past, developing such apps required specialized skills, lengthy development cycles, and significant budgets. Now, Vuframe has ...
CGTrader
cgtrader.com
The worldlargest source for licensable stock and custom 3D models, the company�s activities include two interrelated business lines. The companyself-service CGTrader Marketplace for 3D models with over 800,000 licensable 3D models and CGTrader Enterprise 3D Modeling for enterprise customers and onli...
Zapworks
zap.works
Zapworks is an award-winning WebAR platform. Create, manage and publish impactful WebAR experiences using our suite of creative tools, SDKs, custom branding & hosting solutions and powerful CMS. With no-code, low-code or custom code solutions, Zapworks empowers your designers, developers and markete...
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D (www.echo3D.com) is a 3D asset management platform for developers and companies to store, secure, and share 3D content in real-time across their organization and beyond. We offer a 3D-first content management system (CMS) and delivery network (CDN), asset compression and conversion tools, and...
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR: Revolutionizing the Future with XR Solutions Company Overview Nestled in the vibrant city of Aarhus, Denmark, SynergyXR stands as a beacon of innovation in the extended reality (XR) landscape. Born from a deep understanding of the manufacturing and energy sectors, we've grown into a formi...