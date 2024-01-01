EvolveAI is an AI-based training tool that aims to provide affordable expertise to those pursuing their training objectives. It integrates sophisticated Artificial Intelligence with industry-leading coaches, world-class athletes, and the latest research to produce custom workout plans. One primary facet of its functionality is the classic block periodization which utilizes low intensity / high volume training. EvolveAI provides athletes with the flexibility to select a variety of top set styles and combinations for different routines such as squat, bench, or deadlift. These selections then determine the workout's volume. The AI system in EvolveAI adapts the training based on workout analysis, featuring a training algorithm designed to optimize each lift through a macro-cycle. It not only ensures the correct sequence of exercises, but it also comes equipped with specific videos and coaching cues for proper form and technique. This tool is designed to offer a cost-effective and customized solution, eliminating the need for a one-on-one coach encounter. Users can expect optimized workouts for their goals, and through consistent use and regular check-ins, they can efficiently work towards achieving their fitness objectives.

Website: evolveai.app

