Top Everleagues Alternatives
Microsoft OneDrive
onedrive.com
Microsoft OneDrive (previously known as SkyDrive) is a file hosting service and synchronization service operated by Microsoft as part of its web version of Office. First launched in August 2007, OneDrive allows users to store files and personal data like Windows settings or BitLocker recovery keys i...
Dropbox
dropbox.com
Dropbox is a file hosting service operated by the American company Dropbox, Inc., headquartered in San Francisco, California, that offers cloud storage, file synchronization, personal cloud, and client software. Dropbox was founded in 2007 by MIT students Drew Houston and Arash Ferdowsi as a startup...
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
WeTransfer
wetransfer.com
WeTransfer is an internet-based computer file transfer service based in the Netherlands. The company was founded in 2009 in Amsterdam by Rinke Visser, Bas Beerens and Nalden. In October 2018, WeTransfer relaunched its app with the name "Collect by WeTransfer". In May, 2020 India banned the WeTransfe...
Box
box.com
Box, Inc. (formerly Box.net), is an American internet company based in Redwood City, California. The company focuses on cloud content management and file sharing service for businesses. Official clients and apps are available for Windows, macOS, and several mobile platforms. Box was founded in 2005...
Zoho WorkDrive
zoho.com
Online file management for teams that work together. Transform the way your team works together—give them a secure, shared workspace, so their ideas have a home from conception to realization. Create, collaborate, and make teamwork happen.
Nextcloud
nextcloud.org
Nextcloud is a suite of client-server software for creating and using file hosting services. Nextcloud is free and open-source, which means that anyone is allowed to install and operate it on their own private server devices. Nextcloud application functionally is similar to Dropbox, Office 365 or G...
pCloud
pcloud.com
pCloud is the secure cloud storage, where you can store, share and work on all your files. You can access them on any device, anywhere you go! Get 10 GB Free!
FuseBase
nimbusweb.me
FuseBase (formerly Nimbus) is an AI-powered, all-in-one client collaboration tool designed to help professional services streamline workflow and deliver outstanding customer experiences with client portals. This platform empowers professional services with hundreds of advanced yet intuitive features...
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is software that helps companies and entrepreneurs increase their efficiency internally and externally. Our platform offers CRM, Contact Centre, Website builder, Online shop, Marketing campaigns, and other sales tools. In addition, there are safe intranet, task and project management, real-...
Softr Studio
softr.io
Softr.io lets you create client portals and internal tools for your business in minutes, without code. It works with Airtable and Google Sheets. Join more than 90,000 teams building portals for their clients or partners, employee intranets, project management tools, dashboards, CRMs, and many more.
Zoho Docs
zoho.com
Online file management for teams and individuals. Bring your team to a secure and collaborative workspace where everything is available to everyone in real time. Create, collaborate, and get work done, securely.
Flowlu
flowlu.com
An all-in-one business management solution that takes care of your projects, CRM, invoicing, team collaboration and knowledge. Organize your entire workflow and grow your business in ways that it couldn't before.
Koofr
koofr.net
Koofr offers safe EU based cloud storage with free storage space for life and options to connect multiple cloud accounts (Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive) and your personal storages. Discover a better way to store, access and share your photos, videos and documents. Get your free account now!
Sync
sync.com
Sync is a file storage and document collaboration platform that helps teams stay safe, secure and connected in the cloud Since 2011, Sync.com has been on a mission to provide a safe space for the world to collaborate. Today, over one million businesses of all sizes use Sync’s award-winning cloud ap...
SuiteDash
suitedash.com
More than just Client Portal Software, SuiteDash is a fully integrated cloud-based platform that will completely satisfy the software needs of most small to medium-sized businesses. Unfortunately, many business owners have become incredibly frustrated with software because they've spent far too much...
Starchive
starchive.io
Digital asset management built by creatives, for creatives. Store your files in the cloud, tap into AI-powered metadata, share large files in a snap.
Copilot
copilot.com
Copilot’s product suite gives business an all-in-one solution for client communication, payments, file-sharing, contracts, forms, help desks, and more. Additionally, Copilot enables businesses to offer their clients a unified experience with a branded client portal. Today, hundreds of tech-enabled s...
Tresorit
tresorit.com
Tresorit is an end-to-end encrypted, zero-knowledge content collaboration platform that enables security-conscious companies to manage, sync, sign, and share their files safely. Unlike other public cloud vendors, Tresorit has no access to users’ files, which ensures maximum confidentiality. - Uncomp...
Digiboxx
digiboxx.com
DigiBoxx is a SaaS start-up that provides a digital storage and asset management platform for individuals, gig workers, SMBs, and corporates. It is a Made-in-India service that is intuitive, secure and enables efficient collaboration. Since its inception in 2020, DigiBoxx has won over 1 Million hear...
odrive
odrive.com
Unified access to all storage so you can sync, share, backup, and encrypt your files in Amazon Drive, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Box, S3, WebDAV, FTP, and more
Moxo
moxo.com
Streamline external projects with customers, vendors, and partners. With Moxo, accelerate workflows from account acquisition, to onboarding, and servicing. Coordinate with customers, vendors, and partners to achieve joint deliverables, track milestones, exchange documents, gather approvals and more....
Datto
datto.com
As a leading global provider of security and cloud-based software solutions purpose-built for MSPs, Datto, a Kaseya company, believes there is no limit to what SMBs can achieve with the right technology. Datto’s proven Unified Continuity, Networking, and Business Management solutions drive cyber res...
Accelo
accelo.com
Accelo is used and loved by professional service businesses around the world to manage their client work, profitably. The end-to-end cloud-based platform manages all aspects of client work delivery, from prospect to payment, including sales, projects, tickets, retainers, timesheets, resourcing and m...
DropSend
dropsend.com
Send large files with DropSend for free. Email files, store files online, control sends and downloads, and use DropSend for your business.
CAYA
getcaya.com
Receive, organize and edit all documents with CAYA. Over 20,000 customers already use CAYA as a document center in the cloud & to digitize their daily mail.
SuperOkay
superokay.com
SuperOkay gives you a unified easy-to-use interface to share all your links and documents with your clients and partners.
Dock
dock.us
Dock is the revenue enablement platform that customers love. What you get with Dock: Buyer & Customer Workspaces Sales Content Library Order Forms w/ e-Signature Security Profiles w/ NDA Dock makes it easy to set up digital sales rooms, onboarding plans, client portals and project hubs. Learn more a...
SugarSync
sugarsync.com
SugarSync is a cloud file sharing, file sync and online backup service that is simple, powerful and easy to use. Unlike Dropbox, SugarSync enables you to back up your existing folder structure. Try it for FREE for 30 days and get started today!
vcita
vcita.com
vcita is enabling you to focus on growing your business, stay organized and deliver exceptional client experiences with an intuitive management platform. Automate time-consuming admin tasks like payment collection & billing, scheduling, client reminders & management - track your interactions with cu...