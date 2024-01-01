Everlance

Everlance

Don't have WebCatalog Desktop installed? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Use Web App

Website: everlance.com

Enhance your experience with the desktop app for Everlance on WebCatalog Desktop for Mac, Windows, Linux.

Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Everlance is a type of mileage and expense software that helps companies reduce reimbursement costs, save time and deliver an attractive job benefit to mobile workers. With over 3 million users, Everlance is known for being easy to use, easy to administer and easy to do business with. The end-to-end platform offers a complete vehicle reimbursement solution with: The #1-rated mileage tracking app on the App Store, featuring automatic, GPS-based mileage logs and built-in privacy protection Customizable reimbursement report approval flows and outlier flags Monthly, bi-monthly or bi-weekly employee reimbursement options Driver’s license and insurance verification Continuous Motor Vehicle Record (MVR) checks and driver safety training Integrated expense management With visibility at every step, you can accurately and efficiently reimburse your employees for their mileage and expenses. Plus, gain new insight into how employees spend their day, helping increase accountability and enabling more efficient resource allocation. Everlance supports all types of no/low-tax vehicle reimbursement programs. Whether you currently provide company cars, use manual processes or are coming from another provider, Everlance’s expert team can help you determine the right program(s) for your business and maintain IRS compliance. Fixed & Variable Rate (FAVR) personalized reimbursements, including rate development Cents Per Mile (CPM) reimbursements Accountable Allowances Fleet Tracking Each customer has a named Customer Success Manager who serves as your single point of contact and conducts your quarterly business reviews. The help desk is available 7 days a week via phone, chat and email to support you and your employees on the road.
Categories:
Business
Expense Management Software

Website: everlance.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Everlance. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.

Alternatives

Workday

Workday

workday.com

Xero

Xero

xero.com

Paylocity

Paylocity

paylocity.com

Paycom

Paycom

paycom.com

FreshBooks

FreshBooks

freshbooks.com

Rippling

Rippling

rippling.com

Paychex

Paychex

paychex.com

Mercury

Mercury

mercury.com

Zoho Expense

Zoho Expense

zoho.com

Bullhorn

Bullhorn

bullhorn.com

Deskera

Deskera

deskera.com

Qonto

Qonto

qonto.com

You Might Also Like

Cardata

Cardata

cardata.co

Onexma

Onexma

onexma.com

TripLog

TripLog

triplogmileage.com

MileIQ

MileIQ

mileiq.com

MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics

mixtelematics.com

Weel

Weel

letsweel.com

Pipe

Pipe

pipe.com

Capture Expense

Capture Expense

captureexpense.com

Pazcare

Pazcare

pazcare.com

Stessa

Stessa

stessa.com

Expensify

Expensify

expensify.com

Reimbi

Reimbi

reimbi.com

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy