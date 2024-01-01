Everlance is a type of mileage and expense software that helps companies reduce reimbursement costs, save time and deliver an attractive job benefit to mobile workers. With over 3 million users, Everlance is known for being easy to use, easy to administer and easy to do business with. The end-to-end platform offers a complete vehicle reimbursement solution with: The #1-rated mileage tracking app on the App Store, featuring automatic, GPS-based mileage logs and built-in privacy protection Customizable reimbursement report approval flows and outlier flags Monthly, bi-monthly or bi-weekly employee reimbursement options Driver’s license and insurance verification Continuous Motor Vehicle Record (MVR) checks and driver safety training Integrated expense management With visibility at every step, you can accurately and efficiently reimburse your employees for their mileage and expenses. Plus, gain new insight into how employees spend their day, helping increase accountability and enabling more efficient resource allocation. Everlance supports all types of no/low-tax vehicle reimbursement programs. Whether you currently provide company cars, use manual processes or are coming from another provider, Everlance’s expert team can help you determine the right program(s) for your business and maintain IRS compliance. Fixed & Variable Rate (FAVR) personalized reimbursements, including rate development Cents Per Mile (CPM) reimbursements Accountable Allowances Fleet Tracking Each customer has a named Customer Success Manager who serves as your single point of contact and conducts your quarterly business reviews. The help desk is available 7 days a week via phone, chat and email to support you and your employees on the road.

Website: everlance.com

