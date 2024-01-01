Top Evalgator Alternatives
Indeed
indeed.com
Indeed is an American worldwide employment-related search engine for job listings launched in November 2004. It is a subsidiary of Japan's Recruit Co. Ltd. and is co-headquartered in Austin, Texas and Stamford, Connecticut with additional offices around the world. As a single-topic search engine, it...
Moodle
moodle.org
Moodle is an open source, feature-rich, secure and scalable learning management system that integrates seamlessly with other platforms and can be customised for any teaching or training method you choose. With fresh and intuitive interfaces, Moodle has solutions suitable for K-12, higher education, ...
HiBob
hibob.com
bob HRIS is a people management platform that helps dynamic companies bring out the best in their employees. Our HR software is unique, intuitive, and smart
HireVue
hirevue.com
HireVue is your end-to-end Hiring Experience Platform with video interview software, assessments, text-enabled recruiting tools, and conversational AI chatbots. Build a faster, fairer, friendlier hiring process with HireVue. Our enterprise-level software automates workflows to make scaling hiring ea...
iMocha
imocha.io
iMocha delivers a holistic platform and solution for organizations to implement the "Skills-First" strategy via its next generation, patented and AI powered Skills Assessment and Skills Intelligence Platform - for Talent Acquisition (FTE and Contingent) and for internal Talent Development and Talent...
TestGorilla
testgorilla.com
Are you hiring? Did you know you can identify the best candidates with talent assessments? TestGorilla gives you the best tools to evaluate job applicants’ skills and make better hiring decisions faster. Our library of skills tests gives you the best predictive value to help you identify top candida...
Interviewer.AI
interviewer.ai
Our ATS Lite platform automates 80% of the pre-screening process with AI-powered one-way video interviews. Screen candidates more efficiently Get 50% off this month with promo code INTERVIEW50. Let us identify your top candidates so you can make great hires more efficiently. Sign up for a free trial...
HiPeople
hipeople.io
Hiring top talent is a critical task that requires a thorough screening process. Modern TA teams use HiPeople’s comprehensive screening toolkit to reduce screening time by 95%. Our state-of-the-art screening toolkit combines the power of AI-based assessments and automated reference checks, enabling ...
Glider AI
glider.ai
Glider AI Skill Intelligence Platform, 2021 SIA winner for most innovative HR technology, provides hiring solutions including virtual assessments, coding/video interviews, screen bots, and more to scale hiring quality talent for Enterprises, Staffing Firms, and MSPs. Global brands like Intuit, PwC,...
TestDome
testdome.com
TestDome offers work skill tests that help managers hire the best candidate faster. We offer tests for a wide range of industries, including programming, accounting, customer service, project management, and more. - Our 1000+ Questions test real-world problem solving. Get a refund if you find any of...
The Predictive Index
predictiveindex.com
The Predictive Index believes that every business problem is a people problem. People data should guide every step of an employee’s journey, from the first interview to the big promotion—and it should guide your business strategy too. We call this “talent optimization,” and every part of our modular...
Crystal
crystalknows.com
For business professionals, meeting success hinges on effective preparation. Our mission is to ensure our customers feel well-prepared and confident before every important meeting. Crystal is the leading meeting preparation platform, trusted by over 1,000 organizations and Fortune 500 companies glob...
AssessFirst
assessfirst.com
See who people really are. Combine the power of artificial intelligence and modern psychology with AssessFirst. Predict the candidates who are most likely to succeed in your business.
Vizzy
vizzy.com
Reinventing the CV to see a generation of talent like never before The Early Career recruitment landscape is rapidly evolving, with businesses seeking innovative methods to attract and understand the Gen Z talent pool. Traditional CVs often fail to capture the true essence of a candidate, leading to...
Ducknowl
ducknowl.com
Ducknowl is a talent screening and assessment platform that helps recruiters and staffing agencies identify top candidates in seconds. Ducknowl uses video interviews, resume screenings, skill assessments, AI proctoring and video messaging tools to gather all candidate data in one dashboard before sh...
Criteria
criteriacorp.com
Make Better Talent Decisions. Your goal is to build the best team. Our goal is to help you get there with multidimensional assessments, backed by science and delivered through our robust and user-friendly platform.
Skillsarena
skillsarena.com
Skillsarena creates and develops highly configurable online tests to measure candidates’ abilities. Whether you want to test aptitude, core, and vocational skills, use situational judgment tests, create your own tests from scratch or profile a candidate’s personality, we have the solution for you. A...
Talentoday
talentoday.com
Talentoday provides science-driven people analytics to fuel better decision making at all points of the employment life cycle. Our tech analyzes and predicts workplace behavior, motivation, and success.
Hire Success
hiresuccess.com
The Hire Success® Employment Testing System offers small to mid-sized businesses access to a proven hiring framework used by thousands of companies worldwide. This framework is designed to create an objective hiring system you can use to continuously refine and improve to suit your specific hiring n...
Byteboard
byteboard.dev
Byteboard has redesigned the interview experience to be more effective, efficient, and equitable for all. The Byteboard interview is a take home exercise where candidates work on technical design and coding tasks as part of a small project. The interview materials are evaluated against structured ru...
GoodJob
goodjob.io
Only one tool has been proven to predict employee longevity and productivity — the PATH Assessment™.
Hirenest
hirenest.com
Hirenest provides pre-employment assessment software for fast and insightful recruitment choices.
Equalture
equalture.com
Shaping the world of unbiased hiring through data and gamification. From defining your hiring criteria to selecting candidates. Gamify your hiring process to start acting on scientific insights with a 5x higher correlation with hiring success, instead of biases.
HighMatch
highmatch.com
HighMatch is a modern approach to employment assessments built with the expertise of our in-house team of workplace psychologists. We deliver personalized candidate insights at every stage of the hiring cycle— leading to better matches and happier employees. At HighMatch, we specialize in helping or...
Bryq
bryq.com
Bryq is a talent intelligence platform that helps organizations hire the right people fast and enable existing talent to realize their full potential. Leveraging the latest developments in I-O psychology, Bryq offers an AI-driven platform that enables HR professionals and leaders to reduce hiring co...
WeCP
wecreateproblems.com
WeCP is an online assessment platform to discover and develop people skills. WeCP is believed to be the world's largest bank of assessments on professional skills. The platform is ideal for companies looking to smoothly conduct multi-skill and job role assessments for hiring, certification, and trai...
TalentMesh
talentmesh.com
The TalentMesh platform is an intuitive recruitment platform based on the latest technology stack, allowing you to track, automate and enhance the full recruitment cycle. The platform combines an easy-to-use applicant tracking system with quality pre-employment tests, that are customized for your un...
Pulsifi
pulsifi.me
Pulsifi's People Data Platform helps organizations improve quality and efficiency in talent acquisition and talent management, leveraging predictive analytics and AI. Our platform allows organizations to holistically understand hard skills, soft traits and other aspects of each candidate or employee...
Cangrade
cangrade.com
Build and retain a workforce that excels with Cangrade’s 10x more accurate HR solutions. Armed with bias-free talent insights, Cangrade's pre-hire assessments, video interviewing, reference checking, and e-learning, help you make fast, successful, data-backed talent decisions so that you can focus o...
Vervoe
vervoe.com
Vervoe's mission is to make hiring about merit, not background. We help employers make hiring decisions based on how well candidates can actually do the job instead of how good they look on paper. Vervoe replaces the traditional hiring process with skills assessments and gives every candidate an opp...