A simple and secure assessment platform that provides a frictionless process to conduct one-on-one assessments (highly used at pre-K, TK, kindergarten, and first grade levels). Use the pre-loaded tests, or create your own assessments, to quickly gather student performance data and automatically generate multiple reports. The data in ESGI is also used for populating personalized parent letters & flash cards, identifying individuals or groups for targeted instruction, and customizing the learning environment to promote focus areas for academic growth.

Website: esgisoftware.com

