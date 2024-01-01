Top Esenca Alternatives

Aistetic

Aistetic

aistetic.com

Increase sales and reduce returns with Aistetic's AI-powered size recommendations. Aistetic's 3D body sizing & measurement technology: Reduces returns -- with accurate measurements, & size recommendations for better fitting clothing and happier customers. Increases sales, conversion & loyalty -- onl...

3DLOOK

3DLOOK

3dlook.ai

3DLOOK is the creator of the world’s leading patented mobile body scanning technology that drives retail innovation by providing personalized fit and size recommendations and virtual try-on for shoppers to help brands reduce returns while increasing conversion and AOV. Our body data analytics gives ...

Explore

Products

Download

Support

Company

Legal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

We use cookies to provide and improve our websites. By using our sites, you consent to cookies.

Privacy Policy