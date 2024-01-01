Environment Canada Weather

Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.

Environment Canada's weather web site provides official weather warnings, current conditions, forecasts, and weather models, for public and marine areas in Canada. Canadian weather RADAR, tropical storm tracking, lightning activity, UV index, and AQHI index values also available.

Website: weather.gc.ca

