Personalised Elf Messages is a tool that enables users to create custom audio messages from a Christmas Elf. It allows users to personalise their message with their own words, name and email address. The audio messages are then recorded by Elves at the North Pole and sent to the user’s inbox. The messages can include references to family members, achievements and other personalised details, making the audio message more special and unique. The messages have a maximum of 120 words and can include a family joke or a mention of a present they would like for Christmas. The tool also provides tips for writing a great message and examples of Elf Messages to help users get creative.

Website: elfmessages.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Elf Messages. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.