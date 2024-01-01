EdgeTier is a real-time AI software that monitors conversations and provides valuable insights to enhance customer experience. It enables customer engagement teams to improve efficiency and turn agents into superstars. The software analyzes data and makes it readily accessible, allowing teams to respond to changes and trends in real-time. The software offers several features to enhance customer engagement. Sonar provides real-time trend detection to react faster to customer communications. Index enables flexible meaning-based search and tagging to quantify unstructured data. Coach helps improve agent effectiveness by providing a comprehensive picture of their performance over all interactions. Assist delivers personalized agent prompts for faster responses. EdgeTier is trusted by customer-focused leaders to unlock their customer reality, drive retention, and improve customer experience. It has been successfully implemented by companies like Abercrombie & Fitch, CarTrawler, and Codere Online. The software is compatible with major players in the industry such as Salesforce, Live Person, Zendesk, and Kustomer, and can be integrated easily with existing software stacks. It supports multilingual capabilities and allows organizations to work across different languages, time zones, and cultures. EdgeTier offers galaxy-class scalability and processes millions of messages daily. It ensures real-time communication by working in real-time and processing messages as they are sent and received. The software also provides off-the-shelf efficiency and insights, making it a valuable tool for contact centers with more than twenty agents. Overall, EdgeTier empowers customer engagement teams with advanced AI capabilities to improve efficiency, responsiveness, and customer satisfaction.

Website: edgetier.com

