Top Ecomtent Alternatives
Questgen.ai
questgen.ai
Questgen is an AI quiz generator to generate various kinds of assessments like Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), MCQs with multiple correct answers, True/False Questions, Fill-in-the-blanks, Higher-Order Questions, Match-the-following Questions and Bloom's taxonomy quizzes, etc. in one click. You c...
Garson.io
garson.io
Garson.io is a privacy-first AI-powered writing assistant designed specifically for product marketers. It helps perfect writing skills while ensuring sensitive data remains secure. With Garson.io, you can write professional emails and blog posts 10x faster. Simply copy and paste your work into your ...
VCAT.AI
vcat.ai
VCAT.AI is an automatic marketing video maker, AI-based SaaS solution. Produces marketing videos only with Product URL just in 1 min. Not only dozens of short-form marketing videos but also banner images in every size simultaneously. VCAT.AI launched the beta last year and is growing rapidly. We've...
storywise
storywi.se
Accelerate requirements writing and provide precise proposals, avoiding extra work and ensuring more clarity in development Save time and write comprehensible software requirements. Creating software requirements is time-consuming and therefore often not done correctly. Ambiguities in requirements ...
Arible AI
arible.co
Arible is an AI avatar generator that creates high quality photos and portraits of you by simply chatting with an AI bot. No camera, photographer, or complex editing required! * Unlimited high resolution portraits based on your face * 1000+ avatar customization options * Flexible use via Discord bo...