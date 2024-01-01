Echoes

Echoes

Measure and communicate engineering activity. Unleash your team full potential with automated insights. Communicate on the business value of engineering efforts. Echoes gives engineering leaders visibility into the alignment of engineering efforts against the business goals and whether their deliveries are having actual business impacts.

